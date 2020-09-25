Claude Pehowski

Claude PehowskiWheeling - Wheeling, WV - Passed away September 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of Geraldine (nee Schultz). Dear father of Carla, John, Gail, and the late Paula. Cherished grandfather of Kathleen and Desert Pehowski. Son of the late Felix and Mary Pehowski. Brother of the late Doris Pehowski and the late Laverne Pehowski. Son-in-law of the late Estelle and John D. Schultz. Sister-in-law of Renee Ricco. Uncle to Mary Jo Fritz and Johnny Ricco.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1st, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (812 N. Jackson St. Milwaukee) from 10:30-11am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.Claude retired as the president of Pennsylvania & West Virginia Supply Corporation. He also served as the past president of Owensboro Council for Retarded Children.