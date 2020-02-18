|
Bud Whitney, age 95, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Naples, Florida. Bud was born on May 27, 1924, in Colby, Wisconsin. He attended Colby High School where he competed academically as well as in basketball, oratory, and music. He became an Eagle Scout and served as a summer camp counselor.
Bud joined the Navy in 1942 as a Hospital Corpsman. He served at Great Lakes, Bethesda, MD, and Philadelphia Naval Hospital. Subsequently he was attached to the Second Marine Division (8th Regimental Combat Team) and served at Guam, Saipan, Tinian, Okinawa, Ihiya, and occupation duty in Kumamoto, Japan.
Returning to the US in 1946, he fell in love with Doris Kelsey of Abbotsford, Wisconsin (the prettiest girl in town) and entered the University of Wisconsin Madison. After marriage in December of 1946, they lived in Badger Village. Doris worked as a Nurse (Wisconsin General) and he attend the University of Wisconsin. He received a BSEE (Electrical Engineering) degree in January 1950, and became a Registered Professional Engineer (Wisconsin) in 1956.
Employment moved the family to Milwaukee where Bud worked for Square D Company for 19 years in engineering and sales. He subsequently moved to Allen Bradley Company (also in Milwaukee) where he spent 19 years, ultimately as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Business associations included National Electric Manufacturers Association, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Metro Milwaukee Association of Commerce, Greater Milwaukee Committee, Milwaukee Innovation Center, and Wisconsin for Research.
Bud served as a Director of Allen Bradley Company, Marion Via Trusts, First Wisconsin Trust Company, First Wisconsin National Bank, Firstar Trust Company of Florida, and Harnischfeger Industries.
Philanthropy was also an important part of his life as he shared time and talent with a number of organizations in Milwaukee. He was chairman of the 1983 United Way of Greater Milwaukee campaign, board chairman of Junior Achievement, and a Distinguished Eagle Scout.
He also served on the UW College of Engineering Business Liaison Council and was a Regent of Milwaukee School of Engineering. MSOE awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Engineering Degree.
After retirement, Bud and Doris lived in Door County, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and Madison, Wisconsin. After 60 years of marriage, Doris passed away in February 2007. Bud subsequently relocated to Bonita Springs, Florida in August 2015, and then Naples, Florida in 2018.
He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, a 32nd degree Mason, and a Shriner.
Bud is survived by a daughter, Gale (Garry) Bahe of Merrimac; a son, Brad (Michelle) Whitney of Buena Vista, Colorado; five grandchildren, Nate (Megan) Bahe, Zak Bahe, Josh (Michelle) Bahe, Sarah (Kevin) Moore, and Grant Whitney; 4 great-grandchildren; a sister Audrey (Bernie) Laabs and a number of nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude R. and Harriett (Schmidt) Whitney.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705. A memorial service with military honors will follow at 11:00 am.
