Claudette Ann Gundrum

Gundrum, Claudette Ann (nee Holland) Born to Eternal Life April 13, 2019, age 79 years. Beloved wife for 58 years of the late Vincent. Dear mother of Joseph (Kim), Margaret Mary "Peggy" (David) Lanser, Peter (Sue), Christopher and Daniel (Angela) Gundrum. Devoted grandmother of Christina (Andrew) Jolly and Amanda (Trevor) Caudill, Melissa, Andrew, Elizabeth and Grace Lanser, Mark, John, Joshua, Jacob and Joseph Gundrum. Cherished great-grandmother of Emma, Holden and Conner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Claudette was devoted to her Catholic faith and the sanctity of life. Her patience and gentleness was felt by all who knew her. Claudette was easy to love and was loved by all. Visitation Monday, April 29, from 10 AM to 12 NOON at St. Mary Catholic Church, N89 W16297 Cleveland Ave., Menomonee Falls, followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 NOON. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
