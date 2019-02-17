|
Cychosz, Claudia Of Milwaukee, was born to eternal life on Jan. 31st at the age of 66. Survived by her siblings: David, Kathleen (Steve) Rozman, Alan (Debra), Mark (Denise), Christopher, Jacob, Brian (Laurie), Mary (Daniel) Reuter, John (Tina), June (Troy) Salchow, Kirk, and Neal (Jane). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Cychosz, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30AM Feb. 23 at ST. STEPHEN'S CHURCH 1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 10:00AM until the time of the Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019