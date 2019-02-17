Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
ST. STEPHEN'S CHURCH
1441 W. Oakwood Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. STEPHEN'S CHURCH
1441 W. Oakwood Rd.
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Cychosz, Claudia Of Milwaukee, was born to eternal life on Jan. 31st at the age of 66. Survived by her siblings: David, Kathleen (Steve) Rozman, Alan (Debra), Mark (Denise), Christopher, Jacob, Brian (Laurie), Mary (Daniel) Reuter, John (Tina), June (Troy) Salchow, Kirk, and Neal (Jane). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Cychosz, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30AM Feb. 23 at ST. STEPHEN'S CHURCH 1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 10:00AM until the time of the Mass. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
