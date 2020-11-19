1/
Claudia Garcia
Claudia Garcia

Cudahy - Found peace November 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by her parents Claudio and Frances, and her brother Benny. Dear sister of Henry, John (Carol), Richard (Wendy), Manuel, James (Frances), Mary (The Late Wayne), Gloria, and Robert (Paula). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. . Visitation Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home (3774 E Underwood Ave) From 11 AM until time of Services 1 PM. Interment Forest Hill cemetery. For complete notice please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
NOV
25
Service
01:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
