Claudia Garcia
Cudahy - Found peace November 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Preceded in death by her parents Claudio and Frances, and her brother Benny. Dear sister of Henry, John (Carol), Richard (Wendy), Manuel, James (Frances), Mary (The Late Wayne), Gloria, and Robert (Paula). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. . Visitation Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home (3774 E Underwood Ave) From 11 AM until time of Services 1 PM. Interment Forest Hill cemetery. For complete notice please visit our website at www.churchandchapel.com