Claudia Krolikowski Notice
Krolikowski, Claudia (nee Szuta) Found peace May 29, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of Mark. Loving mother of Antonio Lombardo, Gloria Morden and Mark (Shawnna) Krolikowski. Dearest grandma of Nick A. and Kasey Morden. Sister of Judith (Jim) Zambo, Sandra Burr, Ervin "Wayne" and Russell (Candace) Szuta. Sister-in-law of Nancy (Thomas) Stoelzel. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Claudia was a retiree of the Milwaukee Public Library. Special thanks to all the neighbors for their kind and compassionate care. Visitation Monday, June 3 at ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 to 6:30 PM followed by Funeral Services at 6:30 PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
