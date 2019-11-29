Services
Claudia L. Matte

Claudia L. Matte

Richfield - (nee Pritzlaff). Found peace on November 24, 2019 at the age of 73. Beloved wife to Dan for 48 years. Loving mother of Jonathan (Janice) and Monica (Nick) Semenske. Very proud "Mimi" to Dominic Matte; Alex, Aiden and Greyson Matte; Connor and Braydon Semenske. Dear sister of Christine Fricke, Thomas (Penny), Carl (Lois), and the late Ronald (Patricia) Pritzlaff. Claudia was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter Melissa and sweet grandson Jackson. She also leaves behind many loving relatives and friends.

Claudia was always smiling and she impacted the lives of many with her self-less and caring soul.

Visitation Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1-3PM at the Schmidt and Bartelt in Menomonee Falls. A memorial service will be celebrated on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 4PM at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 1350 State HWY 175 in Hubertus. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Claudia's name to Children's Wisconsin (Children's Hospital) would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
