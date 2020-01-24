Services
Appleyard's Home For Funerals
19 W Messenger St
Rice Lake, WI 54868
(715) 234-6400
Claudia M. Koerner

Claudia M. Koerner
Madge Township - Age 79, of Madge Township, WI died at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by members of her family.

She was raised in Wauwatosa, WI by her late parents, Ralph and Betty Schmid.

Survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Roger R. Koerner; a brother Norman Schmid; sisters, Betty Ann Kirkpatrick and Mary (Rick) Hansen; sisters-in-laws, Jinny Schilling and Diane Thompson; multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Schmid.

Private services were held. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
