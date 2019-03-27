|
Gorlick, Claudine A. (Nee Hamlett) Of Milwaukee, Found peace March 24, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Loving mother of Cheryl (Scott) Eskridge, Cindy (Rob Jester) Gorlick, and Mark Gorlick. Proud grandmother of Brad, Michael, Steven, Nicholas, Christopher, and great-grandmother of Leigh, Emma, Arlo, Ava, Zoey, John, and Nora. Dear sister of Constance (Hilton) Schmidt, and the late Paul Hamlett. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Following Claudine's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019