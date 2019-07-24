|
|
Juno, Clayton E. Age 86 of Brookfield, WI. Joined his Saviour July 22nd, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Arno and Irene. Most loving and devoted husband of Dolores for 47 years. Cherished father of Kevin (Margaret) Juno, Kay Juno, Chris (Mary) Juno, step-daughter Nancy (Daryl) Imler, step-son Ted (Karla) Pecha. Dear grandpa of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Dwayne (Marjorie) Juno, the late Rosann (Floyd) Kohlweiss, sister-in-law Nancy (the late Phil) Abraham, sister Wanda Johnson and brother Elton (Joanne) Juno. Further survived by nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Clayton was an architect for his entire career in the Milwaukee area and also an active Gideons International member. He loved working for the Lord. A special thank you to dear friend Diane Weber and to ProHealth HomeCare, AngelsGrace Hospice. Celebration of Clayton's life will be held Saturday, July 27th 2019 at LIFE CHURCH BROOKFIELD CAMPUS, 3285 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 NOON. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park to follow. Memorials appreciated to Life Church and/or Gideons International.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 24, 2019