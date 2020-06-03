Clelia S. Kinsfogel
Clelia S. Kinsfogel

(nee Tassistro) Heaven gained another angel on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 99. Loving wife of the late Edward. Beloved mother of Alan, Kathy (Don) Rockow and the late Rick. Devoted grandma of David (Nicole) Casper, Carrie (Jeremy) Barnes and Alex (Jessica Berndt) Rockow. Cherished Nona of Sophia, Harper, Kale, Eliza and Eli. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Mary Enders.

Private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial mass will take place at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
