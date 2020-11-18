Clement J. Gleissner Jr.Germantown - Born to Eternal to Life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Hauser) for 65 years. Loving father of Susan Gleissner, David (fiancée Vicki Albrecht) Gleissner, Linda Lacy, Christine (James Krzoska) Gleissner and Sharon Gleissner. Cherished grandfather of Michael Lacy, Diana Lacy, Arick and Ciana Gleissner, Austin and Jacob. Dear brother of Marilyn (the late William) Thompson and brother-in-law of Marguerite Gleissner. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brother Alois.Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 20 at SCHMIDT & BARTELT - SUSSEX from 4PM until time of Vigil at 6PM. To see the livesteam of the Vigil please visit our website. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Nov 21 at 11AM at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH; W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd., Germantown. Burial at the church cemetery to immediately follow the Mass.