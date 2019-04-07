Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement LaChapelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement L. LaChapelle

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clement L. LaChapelle Notice
LaChapelle, Clement L. Age 89. Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Loving husband of Clarice for 70 years. Beloved father of Kathleen (Paul) West, Gary LaChapelle and the late Susan (Bill) Hengst. Loving grandpa of Jennifer (Craig) McFarland, Christopher (Kali) West and the Reverend Alex LaChapelle. Great-grandpa of Ryan McFarland, Kierstyn, Kenlyn, and Karyss West. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Anna LaChapelle, nine brothers and sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Owner/operator for 36 years of LaChapelle Auto Services. Clem served as an usher at St. Leonard Catholic Church for 45 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus since he was 18. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11th from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now