LaChapelle, Clement L. Age 89. Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Loving husband of Clarice for 70 years. Beloved father of Kathleen (Paul) West, Gary LaChapelle and the late Susan (Bill) Hengst. Loving grandpa of Jennifer (Craig) McFarland, Christopher (Kali) West and the Reverend Alex LaChapelle. Great-grandpa of Ryan McFarland, Kierstyn, Kenlyn, and Karyss West. Preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Anna LaChapelle, nine brothers and sisters. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Owner/operator for 36 years of LaChapelle Auto Services. Clem served as an usher at St. Leonard Catholic Church for 45 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus since he was 18. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11th from 10 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019