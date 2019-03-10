Services
More Obituaries for Clementine Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementine Wing

Clementine Wing Notice
Wing, Clementine was born to eternal life on March 4th, 2019. Age 80 years old. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Lyle Wing. Loving mother of Robert (Gail) Wing, Diane (Randy) Kanter, Marilyn (James) Dropik, David (Deborah) DuDeVoire, and Mark (Krista) Wing. Treasured Grandmother of Jason (Jamie), Eric, Autumn (Garrett), Danna (Brad), Brittany (Adrian), Stephanie (Scotty),Kaleigh (Tyler), Dillon, Nicholas (Tara), Jenna, Tyler (Erin), Ashley(Joe), Cody, Victoria, Peyton. Precious Great Grandma of Zeyn, Marguerite, Ivan, Caden, Brennan, Miley, Rilynn, Trinity, Gavin, Haley, Hunter and the late Mason James. Further survived by brothers, sister-in-laws, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 14, 2019 at the Congregation of the Great Spirit, 1000 W. Lapham Street, Milwaukee, WI at 10am to 12 pm. Inurnment to follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial, 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI at 2 pm. Cremation services by Peace of Mind Funeral and Cremation Services 414-453-1562
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
