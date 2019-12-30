Services
Cleo Rose Ann Mustache, age 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 10, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on September 28, 1944 in Hayward, WI to Marie Navisoh and Edward Mustache. She is survived by her daughter Juanita Mustache and her sister Carmela, grandchildren Roseanne and Roxanne Feather, Vatoria Martinez, Liza DeCora, Wayne Mustache, Dakota Quagon and Michael Hairychin, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She joins her children Robert, Roberta and Christopher, Mom, Dad, sisters and brothers: Priscilla, Tyrone, Leroy, Ernest, Delano, Elizabeth and granddaughter Robin Mustache. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She spent her life taking care of others and making a difference in the lives of many. She spent most of her life in Minneapolis, MN making a difference in the community. She volunteered and spent a lot of time caring for the homeless. She had a giving heart and always found the good in poeple.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
