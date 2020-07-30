Cleone M. GoelzMuskego - Age 80. Called home to heaven on July 28, 2020 after spending her final weeks battling multiple medical issues and covid-19. Loving wife of Marvin. Beloved mother of Michael (Paula), Jeffrey (Heather), Gregory (Jaime), and Gary (Karen). Proud grandma of Nathan, Amber, Garrett, Ainsley, Kyan, Ashlyn, Lauren, Grace, and Emma. Dear sister of Jerome (Karen) Samens and Sister Doris Ann Samens. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Cleone was preceded in death by her parents, Herb & Wilhelmina Samens and siblings, Yvonne and Robert. Visitation at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin on Friday, August 7th from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Funeral Mass 11 AM. (The funeral mass will be streamed on Hartson Funeral Home Facebook Live.) Please follow the states expectations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Private family entombment.