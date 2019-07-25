Services
Island Funeral Home & Crematory
4 Cardinal Road
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
(843) 681-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff Cole


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cliff Cole Notice
Cole, Cliff Cliff Cole, 86, died July 20, 2019 with family by his side in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Cliff was born July 10, 1933 in Woodland California to the late Jessie and Harold Cole. He attended the University of California Berkley, spent two years in the army, and graduated from the University of California Davis with a Bachelor's Degree of Science. Cliff worked for Universal Foods for his entire 30+ year career where he rose to the level of Vice President before retiring. His career brought he and his family to Oakland CA, New Orleans and finally Milwaukee. He traveled extensively for his job, including stints to South America and Mexico. He and Audrey traveled to Europe and China often with friends. Community Service was a large part of Cliff's life. While in Milwaukee, he volunteered as Treasurer of his church, and after retirement, he volunteered with Hospice, at the Sherriff's Department and at the Hospital in Hilton Head. Cliff was an avid fisherman, golfed some of the great courses including Pebble Beach and Loch Lomond, enjoyed downhill skiing in California and Colorado, was a voracious reader and always captured family moments with photography. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey, sister Nancy, three daughters Julie, Jennifer and Karen nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory. islandfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline