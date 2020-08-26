Clifford A. Schamerhorn
In loving memory of the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. On Thursday August 13, 2020, Cliff Schamerhorn, affectionately known as "The Checker" and "The Don", passed away at the age of 83.
Cliff was born on April 27, 1937 to Pauline Schamerhorn. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy, and sisters Judy Torzala and Kathy Witt. He is also survived by his three children, Dan (Nancy), Randy (Wendy), and Cindy (Bill) Sumner. He is further survived by ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
For 42 years Cliff worked at the Falk Corporation in Milwaukee. He also worked in real estate for 33 years. After retiring, Cliff spent five years working as everyone's favorite doorman at Miller Park. He was loved by everyone there, and the club was not the same after he left. He was a man who never complained and never passed judgment on anyone. Cliff was known for his quick wit, outgoing personality, and gentle soul.
He enjoyed cruising, traveling, and playing sheepshead. His affinity for the game started at a young age before high school, playing with other guys during school lunch break and continued on during breaks at work for many, many years. Eventually, they started a sheepshead card club some 60 years ago and it continues to this day in his name now. "Cliff was the master no matter if it was a doubler or a leaster. Just don't ask him to play Jack of Diamonds!"
Visitation will be at Harder Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3, from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM. The memorial service will begin at 5:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice
are appreciated.
"Sleep in peace my love and rest easy now. We will all meet you again, some sooner, some later, but we will all be together again."'
"He did it his way."