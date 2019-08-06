|
|
Serowski, Clifford A. Cliff passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 68. Cliff is the beloved life partner and spouse of 40 years to Teresa C. Morton-Serowski. The loving son of Lois Serowski (nee Schuerman) and the late Raymond Serowski. He is the dear brother of Karen (John) Lemke. uncle of Nicole Kraft and Brett Lemke. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Cliff was a graduate of Pius XI High School and University of Wisconsin Milwaukee (U.W.M.) Cliff retired from Wisconsin Department of Transportation after 25 years of service. He was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and was known as "Chef Cliff" by friends and family. He loved his pet cats, Lily and Peanut and turtles, Pig and Shy. Cliff formed life-long friendships in college and with co-workers who will sorely miss his wit and humor. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 3722 S. 58th Street Milwaukee, WI 53220 from 10:00 AM until time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Wisconsin Humane Society, Hunger Task Force or the Salvation Army. Suminski Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019