Clifford BuchholzBuchholz, Clifford (85) reached his heavenly victory on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife (Earline] and daughter Lisa. Beloved father of Ann {Eric} Kuhne, Mark and Paul. Grandchildren Alison, Nicholas, Andrea, Christopher, Blake and Chase. He is also survived by his Sister Carol {Wayne} and many other relatives and friends. Cliff was a man of great faith, helping to start Star of Bethlehem Church and in later years dedicating his services to St. Marcus Lutheran Church. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Marcus Lutheran Church 2215 N. Palmer St. The family will hold a Private Memorial Service at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Care-age and Kary for their loving care of Cliff. The family is served by: