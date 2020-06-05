Clifford Buchholz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Buchholz

Buchholz, Clifford (85) reached his heavenly victory on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife (Earline] and daughter Lisa. Beloved father of Ann {Eric} Kuhne, Mark and Paul. Grandchildren Alison, Nicholas, Andrea, Christopher, Blake and Chase. He is also survived by his Sister Carol {Wayne} and many other relatives and friends. Cliff was a man of great faith, helping to start Star of Bethlehem Church and in later years dedicating his services to St. Marcus Lutheran Church. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Marcus Lutheran Church 2215 N. Palmer St. The family will hold a Private Memorial Service at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Care-age and Kary for their loving care of Cliff. The family is served by:






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved