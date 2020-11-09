1/1
Clifford E. Bartsch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford E. Bartsch

Age 92. Loving husband of Lois Marie Bartsch passed away peacefully on 11/06/2020. Cliff's loves in life were his Faith in the Lord, his wife Lois, and family. Cliff always enjoyed reclining in his chair with a good adventure novel. Cliff was known by all in their apartment complex as one of the best dressed sports fan of all time. He always donned the home town team colors Green and Gold (Packers), Red and White (Badgers) and most of all the Blue and Gold for the Brewers.

Cliff was proceeded in death on 10/29/2020 by his wife of 69 years Lois Bartsch, proceeded in death by his Son Daniel Bartsch, survived by Daughter in-law Sandy Bartsch, Son David Bartsch, Daughter Diane Bahringer (Curtis), Grandson Kyle Bartsch (Alex) their children Poppy, Walter, and James, Grandson Ryan Bartsch (Lauren) their children Eila and Clark. Brother Glenn Bartsch (Carrie) Brother in-law Paul Stuhr (Joan) Sister in-Law Marion Keibel (the late Armin) Randy Hilgers further survived by adoring nephews, nieces and cousins and friends.

The family requests Memorials be made in Clifford's memory to St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church 4001 S.68th Street Milwaukee WI. 53220

Memorial services to be announced at a later date.

Please visit the Funeral home website for more information.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved