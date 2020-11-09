Clifford E. BartschAge 92. Loving husband of Lois Marie Bartsch passed away peacefully on 11/06/2020. Cliff's loves in life were his Faith in the Lord, his wife Lois, and family. Cliff always enjoyed reclining in his chair with a good adventure novel. Cliff was known by all in their apartment complex as one of the best dressed sports fan of all time. He always donned the home town team colors Green and Gold (Packers), Red and White (Badgers) and most of all the Blue and Gold for the Brewers.Cliff was proceeded in death on 10/29/2020 by his wife of 69 years Lois Bartsch, proceeded in death by his Son Daniel Bartsch, survived by Daughter in-law Sandy Bartsch, Son David Bartsch, Daughter Diane Bahringer (Curtis), Grandson Kyle Bartsch (Alex) their children Poppy, Walter, and James, Grandson Ryan Bartsch (Lauren) their children Eila and Clark. Brother Glenn Bartsch (Carrie) Brother in-law Paul Stuhr (Joan) Sister in-Law Marion Keibel (the late Armin) Randy Hilgers further survived by adoring nephews, nieces and cousins and friends.The family requests Memorials be made in Clifford's memory to St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church 4001 S.68th Street Milwaukee WI. 53220Memorial services to be announced at a later date.Please visit the Funeral home website for more information.