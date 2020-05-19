Clifford E. Sheldon "Gene"
Milwaukee - Passed away with family by his side on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Caring and loving husband of the late Betty-May Sheldon for 45 years. Cherished father of Nancy Sue Sheldon, Jeffery James (Patricia) and Becky Lyn Walden. Beloved grandfather of Hannah Evelyn, Haley May and Macey Nicole Sheldon. Dear brother of the late Judith Zahn and Frank Sheldon. Dear brother-in-law of James (Jill) Johnson and Susan (Tom) Krukowski. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and so many lifelong and dear friends.
Due to the unprecedented global pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, services will be private, but available by streaming video Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. An event to celebrate Gene's life, friendships and legacy will be held at a later date.
Gene was an amazing man and consummate educator. Having spent his entire professional career as both a teacher and principal in the Greenfield School District, Wisconsin - over 25 years at the Greenfield Middle School - his desire to teach others when opportunities arose never waned. He made it a point to know every one of his school's students by name, many surprised when years later he would reach out to shake their hand, firmly, call them by name and ask to hear about their recent accomplishments. His friendships spread far, deep and wide, most over several decades. Team sports, big group outings and activities were preferred. From the championship Greenfield Merchant softball & Bethany Bomber dart ball teams, Muskego Lakes golf leagues & tournaments, weekly Tuesday evening sheep's head/cribbage games, annual golf outings & fishing trips, monthly West Milwaukee High School and Greenfield Educator's luncheons, multiple weekly line dancing group activities & events, and watching his children and grandchildren plays sports, perform on stage, dance, cheer and compete - he found joy and pleasure having fun, being around people and spending time with family. Gene never met a stranger and was always ready to share a joke, sing a song, play the guitar or do anything to put a smile on someone's face. A true performer at heart.
If so desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name can be made to the Greenfield Education Foundation https://www.greenfield.k12.wi.us/community/greenfield-education-foundation.cfm - for furtherance of educational and athletic initiatives at the Greenfield Middle School, or Serenity Gardens https://www.serenitygardenspch.com, Friendswood, Texas. All memorials are very much appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020.