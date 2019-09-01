|
Nelson, Clifford G. "Bud" Cliff, longtime residence of Oak Creek, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at age 91 on August 25, 2019. Cliff was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin; the first son of Clifford A. and Christine Nelson. He proudly served in and retired from the US Navy after 20 years and retired from AC Spark Plug. Beloved husband of Mary Anne (Nee Foy) and the late Jean Marie (Nee Granrath). Father of Clifford E. Nelson, Jeanine (Kevin) Daugherty, Trina Nelson, Loren Nelson and Matthew Nelson. Proud Grandfather of Jasmine (JJ) Ebargaray, Jesse Nelson, Kaitlin Daugherty, Connor (Jessica) Daugherty, Jacob Strigenz, Shaun Nelson, Anna (Dan) Sitton, Clifford M. (Chrissy) Nelson, Logan (Chelsea) Nelson and Alex Nelson. Great Grandfather to Kelman and Ella Ebargaray, Michael Nelson and soon to be twin Sitton boys. Brother to the late Marion (the late Kenny) Kutz, Geraldine (the late Harvey) Hitch, Roy (Cathi) Nelson and the late Raymond (the late Beatrice) Nelson. Brother-in-law to Therese (Richard) Kimberly, Joseph (Sharon) Foy Jr., Margaret (George) Hofmann, Pat (Linda) Foy, Michael Foy, Peter (Lezlee) Foy, Timothy (Danny Rios) Foy, Kathleen (Michael) Brondino, Maureen (Viktor) Hanpel and Elizabeth (Michael Morse) Foy. Uncle, great uncle, cousin, second cousin to many more. Cliff's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Elizabeth Residence - Franklin, Badger Hospice and Synergy Home Care for their kind hearts. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4PM to 7PM at the FUNERAL HOME and on Thursday, at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (13207 Hwy G. in Caledonia) from 10AM until the time of Mass at 11AM. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or St. Louis Parish
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019