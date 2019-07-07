Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
Rechlin, Clifford H. Age 92, of Muskego, died peacefully July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Viola. Loving father of Linda (Dennis) Lentz, Larry (Rosanne) Rechlin, and Laura (Ralph) Socolick. Proud grandfather of Jeremy (Lisa), Jason (Amy), Rachel (Jason), Eric (Melissa), Neil (Jamie), Monica (Chris), James (Jessica), Adam (Kayla), Emily (Chris), and Alex; great-grandfather of 20. Cliff was in the U.S. Navy and a WWII veteran. He worked at the Wisconsin Electric Company for 35 years. Our father will be greatly missed. Thank you to Linden Grove - Mukwonago and Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care. Visitation Wednesday, July 10th, 10 AM to 12 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Service at 12 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
