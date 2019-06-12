|
|
Guntly, Sr., Clifford Harold Clifford Harold Guntly, Sr., age 78, of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away March 31, 2019. He was born May 19, 1940, son of the late Arnold and Marie (Habeck) Guntly. Clifford was in the ROTC and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in mechanical engineering. He served as a first lieutenant in the Army. Survivors include son Clifford Harold (Jenette) Guntly, Jr., Warren, PA; brothers Thomas (Huimin Wang) Guntly, Franksville, WI; and Leon (Luan) Guntly, Racine, WI. He was preceded in death by son Jack Guntly, of Alturas, CA, and daughter Margaret Guntly, of Round Lake Beach, IL. A military service will be held Friday, June 14, at 2 p.m., Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, followed by a reception, Michael's on the Lake, Kansasville, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019