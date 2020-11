Clifford J. CottrillMilwaukee - Found his Peace Wednesday October 28, 2020 age 67. Dear father of Jeff (Laura) Cotttrill. Proud grandfather of Blake, Kaleb and Annabelle. Also loved by his brothers, sister, other relatives and many friends. Cliff loved hunting, the outdoors and his friends, but he loved his three grandchildren most of all. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin in Clifford's memory.