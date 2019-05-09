|
Kernen "Mr. Kard", Clifford Clifford Kernen "Mr. Kard", 86, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed April 30, 2019 in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Clifford was one of six children born to Harold Kernen and Helen Bucher. He shared his birthday, December 19, 1932, with his identical twin brother Kenneth Kernen. He graduated from Pulaski High School, where he met his wife of 65 years (this July), in 1952. He joined the Airforce and was stationed in Korea. He married Bernadette Hahn in 1954. Together they raised 7 children, Susan Larson, (Dan Larson), Mary Boneck (Jeff Boneck), Judy Beck (Mick Beck), Thomas Kernen (Gina Kernen), Jeffery Kernen, (Ma Elevina Kernen), Andrew Kernen, & Julia Kernen. He was the proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. They will remember him as an animated sports lover and humorist extraordinaire. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold & Helen Kernen and two sisters, Ruth Ann Spychalla, and LaVerne Koel. Clifford was a computer programmer until the early 1970's when he started a paper recycling company in his own garage, Kard Recycling Inc. It grew to have locations in New Berlin and Madison Wisconsin. He retired in 1993, and was respected by his peers and well-loved by his employees. Cliff was a member of the Elk's Club in Waukesha Wisconsin until he moved to Hot Springs Village, Ar. in 1994. In his retirement he spent his free time helping others and improving the communities around him. He was honored with the Kiwanis' George F Hixson Fellowship for his work in 2016. His funeral will be Wednesday, May 8th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hot Springs Village Arkansas.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 9, 2019