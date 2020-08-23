1/
Clifford L. "Cliff" Kohlmeyer
Clifford L. "Cliff" Kohlmeyer

Passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at age 93. Loving husband of Marlene for 52 years. Beloved father of the late Wayne (Liz) Kohlmeyer, Richard (Janet) Kohlmeyer, Dawn (John) Testin, and the late Mark Kohlmeyer. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (and one on the way!). He will be truly missed by Linda Miller and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his cherished parents and 4 siblings.

Pending services to be held on May 1, 2021.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
