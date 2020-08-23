Clifford L. "Cliff" KohlmeyerPassed away peacefully on August 16, 2020, at age 93. Loving husband of Marlene for 52 years. Beloved father of the late Wayne (Liz) Kohlmeyer, Richard (Janet) Kohlmeyer, Dawn (John) Testin, and the late Mark Kohlmeyer. Proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren (and one on the way!). He will be truly missed by Linda Miller and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his cherished parents and 4 siblings.Pending services to be held on May 1, 2021.