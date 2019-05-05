|
|
Bergemann, Clifford Paul Clifford Paul Bergemann of Oshkosh, age 62, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 after a short illness. He was born April 27, 1957, in Milwaukee, WI to Paul and Doris (Schultz) Bergemann. He was a 1976 graduate of Wauwatosa West High School and worked in the construction trades. Cliff loved music and animals. He will be remembered for his heart of gold. He is survived by his parents; son, Paul Jason Bergemann; siblings, April (Jeff) Truman, Alan Bergemann, and Cindi (Ryan) Wendt; as well as nephews, cousins, and friends. In honor of Cliff, memorials may be sent to Washington County Humane Society, State Road 60 Slinger, WI 53086. Per his wishes, no formal services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2019