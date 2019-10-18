Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Clifford R. Kogelmann

Clifford R. Kogelmann Notice
Clifford R. Kogelmann

Muskego - Answered to the Lord's calling, Thursday, October 17, 2019. Age 67. Devoted husband to Rosa (nee Arteaga) for 45 blessed years. Proud father of Lance (Michele) and Andrea (Josh) Rapkin. Loving papa of Blake, Alex and Max. Survived by two brothers Dave and Patrick. Preceded in death by his parents Louis and Dolores Kogelmann. Cliff will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends.

Visitation at the funeral home, Wednesday October 23, 2:00-5:00PM. Service 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The would be appreciated.

You will always be part of our lives.

"Yeah Baby"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
