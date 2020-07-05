1/
Clifford W. Bertling
Clifford W. Bertling

Born to Eternal Life on June 21, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Muecke). Loving father of Dana (Jim); step-father of Christine (Bruce "Grizz") Jung and Maryanne (Jeff). Survived by his beloved sister Carole (the late Fred) Boczon and brother James (Sharon) Bertling; brothers-in-law Bernard O'Conner and Bernard Tesmer; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, his loving best canine friend Bailey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by his 6 other siblings.

Cliff was a fireman with the Milwaukee Fire Department for 30 years, and also worked on the Milwaukee Road. He served in the US Army. He loved hunting, fishing, pigeon racing, and was a member of the Mapleton Hook & Shell Club.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, from 12:30-1:15PM. Service at 1:30PM. A special thank you to the staff at Renaissance Senior Living for the exceptional care they provided.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
12:30 - 01:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
JUL
11
Service
01:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
