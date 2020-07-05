Clifford W. BertlingBorn to Eternal Life on June 21, 2020, at age 90. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Muecke). Loving father of Dana (Jim); step-father of Christine (Bruce "Grizz") Jung and Maryanne (Jeff). Survived by his beloved sister Carole (the late Fred) Boczon and brother James (Sharon) Bertling; brothers-in-law Bernard O'Conner and Bernard Tesmer; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, his loving best canine friend Bailey. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and many friends. Preceded in death by his 6 other siblings.Cliff was a fireman with the Milwaukee Fire Department for 30 years, and also worked on the Milwaukee Road. He served in the US Army. He loved hunting, fishing, pigeon racing, and was a member of the Mapleton Hook & Shell Club.Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, from 12:30-1:15PM. Service at 1:30PM. A special thank you to the staff at Renaissance Senior Living for the exceptional care they provided.