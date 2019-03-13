Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Gundersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford W. Gundersen

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gundersen, Clifford W. Born to eternal life on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Nee: Macijewski). Dear father of Griffith (Sherry) and Grant Gundersen. Loving grandfather of Amy, Brett, Michael and Matthew and great-grandfather of Isabella and Liam. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (7821 W. Lincoln Ave) from 11AM until the time of service at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Clifford was proud to have served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a retired employee of Roth Distributing Co, where he worked for 25 years. The Family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Lutheran Home and Seasons Hospice. If so desired memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or school appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now