Gundersen, Clifford W. Born to eternal life on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Nee: Macijewski). Dear father of Griffith (Sherry) and Grant Gundersen. Loving grandfather of Amy, Brett, Michael and Matthew and great-grandfather of Isabella and Liam. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019 at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (7821 W. Lincoln Ave) from 11AM until the time of service at 1PM. Entombment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Clifford was proud to have served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a retired employee of Roth Distributing Co, where he worked for 25 years. The Family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Lutheran Home and Seasons Hospice. If so desired memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or school appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019