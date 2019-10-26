Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Old Country Buffet
4902 S. 74th St.
Greenfield, WI
Resources
Clinton F. Karstaedt

Clinton F. Karstaedt Notice
Clinton F. Karstaedt

Franklin - Joined Jesus October 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving son of Dale and Dorothy Karstaedt (Lingenfelter). Served in the Army. Retired Horticulturalist of Milwaukee County. Retired McDonalds employee and coffee klatch anchor, Hales Corners Lion, history aficionado, world traveler, avid reader, hiker, and cyclist, music and movie enthusiast. Memorial Gathering 12 PM to 3 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Old Country Buffet (4902 S. 74th St., Greenfield, WI). Our heartfelt appreciation to Zablocki VA and the Franklin Police, Fire, and Rescue. Inurnment at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Alcove of Remembrance Library Tier 23-8H. "I can do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthens me." Phil 4:13; 1 Corin 15: 1-4.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
