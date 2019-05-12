|
Bolyard, Clyde Born to Eternal Life May 6, 2019 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth (nee Laux). Loving father of Terry (Cherie) Bolyard, Jerry (Mary) Bolyard, Vickie (Tim Reicht) Masnica and Steve (Chris) Bolyard. Beloved brother of Addie (Chuck) Gose. Dear brother in-law of Ron Laux. Clyde was loved and will be remembered by 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, May17th at ST VINCENT PALLOTTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 201 N. 76 Street, Milwaukee from 10am-11am. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials to his church appreciated. Proud Navy Veteran. He served on the U.S. Nicholas during the Korean Conflict.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019