Muskego - passed away on May 28, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband for 55 years to Patricia Gallun (Nee Brunelli). Loving father of Jon (Renee), Lance (Michele), Jennifer (fiancé Todd Brandon). Proud grandpa of Ericka, Megan (fiancé Thomas), Cassidy, Katelyn, Shane, and Victoria. Dear brother-in-law of Charles and Kiki Brunelli. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Sr. and Elaine (Lemke), step-mother Leona (Lentz), and sister Cynthia Tabbert. There will be a Memorial Service/Celebration of Life at a later date. For On-Line condolences go to http://www.hartsonfu neralhome.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
