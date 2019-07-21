|
|
Shaw, Clyde L. Found peace on Friday, July 19, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved husband of nearly 65 years to the late Anna R. Shaw. Loving father of Carol (Robert) Tanner, David Shaw and Karen (Kurt) Ide. Proud grandpa of Francis (Vannessa) Bartoszewicz, Victoria Archilletti and Anthony (Kylie) Ide. Dear brother Gladys Mathews, Grace (Don) Wiesen, Ruth Shaw, Irene Noel, Betty Shaw and Roy (Kitty) Shaw. Further survived by other family and friends. Clyde was a retired Deputy Regional Manager for the Milwaukee County Park System, a U.S. Navy veteran during World War II and a member of American Legion Post 444. During his life Clyde was a VIP Guest of Las Vegas and Laughlin, an avid Cribbage player, blowler, bartender, scout leader and softball coach. He will be sorely missed by many. Special thanks to Hometown Hospice Care for their hard work during his final years. Visitation at the Funeral Home THURSDAY, July 25, 2019 from 11AM-1PM . Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019