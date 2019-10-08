|
Clyde Leibundgut
Dousman - Clyde passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Rose for 57 years. Loving dad of Laurie (Mark) Sizer, Derek Leibundgut and Mike (Shelly) Leibundgut, grandfather to Derek (Becky), Amanda (Mike), Ryan (Kayla), Austin and great grandfather to Blake, Grayson and Brock. Dear brother to the late Donald (the late Maxine), the late Clifford (Barbara), the late Beverly (the late Leroy) Fox, the late Russell (the late Gerry), the late Joyce (the late Randall) Everts, Mavis (Jerry) Marx, the late Gloria (the late Robert Tabor and the late Bill Wals). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Clyde was an outgoing, friendly, good humored, loving family man who enjoyed life and being with friends and family whenever possible. He had many interests including watching the Packers, Brewers and yes...the Raiders. He loved to ride his motorcycle, fish with his older brother Cliff, take his boat out to ski, tube or cruise around, play cards, travel with his wife Rose, go to the movies, and attend any party with friends and family. He also loved to sing. If there was a karaoke machine around, he would be in line ready to do his best Frank Sinatra imitation.
Clyde grew up just west of Milwaukee and graduated from Custer high school in in 1956. He joined the Air Force right after high school and spent time on Johnson Island in the Pacific and was honorably discharged in 1962. He started working as a shoe salesman and shortly after got a job working at Briggs & Stratton. He worked there for more than 30 years and took advantage of an early retirement offer at age 55. He spent most of his retirement in Sevierville, TN with Rose, making new friends, traveling the U.S. and occasionally other countries, and hosting any family or friends wanting to visit them.
Clyde was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services were held Friday October 11, 2019 at Three Pillars on the Square 375 Hwy. 67 Dousman. A memorial fund has been established in Clyde's name to be used towards Alzheimer's research and the s Project.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019