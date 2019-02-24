Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Brinkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde R. Brinkman Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Clyde R. Brinkman Jr. Notice
Brinkman, Clyde R. Jr. Found peace of Friday, February 15, 2019. Age 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 45 years of Sandy (nee Foeckler). Loving dad of Marc (Katy), Kurt (Amy) and Craig. Cherished grandpa of Abby and Tanner; Carter, Mason and Elaina. Dear brother of the late Richard (Tina), Debbie (Jerry) and Shelly (Tom). Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11AM - 1 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Clyde was a retiree of Briggs & Stratton after 38 years of service. Clyde's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Vitas Hospice and Autumns Leaves in Franklin for their tender care and compassion.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now