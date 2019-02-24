|
Brinkman, Clyde R. Jr. Found peace of Friday, February 15, 2019. Age 69 years. Beloved husband and best friend for 45 years of Sandy (nee Foeckler). Loving dad of Marc (Katy), Kurt (Amy) and Craig. Cherished grandpa of Abby and Tanner; Carter, Mason and Elaina. Dear brother of the late Richard (Tina), Debbie (Jerry) and Shelly (Tom). Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Memorial visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11AM - 1 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Clyde was a retiree of Briggs & Stratton after 38 years of service. Clyde's family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Vitas Hospice and Autumns Leaves in Franklin for their tender care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019