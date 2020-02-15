|
Sister Coletta Dunn, OSF
St. Francis - Sister Coletta Dunn was born to Eternal Life Feb. 14, 2020, age 89. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 72 years; a sister, Sister Marilyn Dunn, PBVM; and brother-in-law, Leroy Schneider. Visitation will be at St. Francis Convent, San Damiano Center (3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Monday, Feb. 17: Welcome and Visitation, 8:30 AM; Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM. Sister Coletta donated her body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020