|
|
Colleen Ann Jones
Colleen Ann Jones (nee Villwock) age 73 was born on St. Patrick's day in 1946 and went to heaven on January 18th 2020 peacefully surrounded by family and a few close friends at AngelsGrace hospice.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis (DJ) Jones. Loving mother of daughter Terri (Michael) Rassel and son Scott (Lynn Ermis) Jones. Dear grandmother of Christopher, Chad , Brianne (Robert), Brittany, Cody (Liz), Cameron and Lucy (Mark). Great grandmother of Aaliyah, Tony, Devon, Greyson, Naomi, Cheyenne, Chaelynn, Maddie with one more on the way. Dear sister of Gail (Randy) Kordus, Keith Villwock, Gary (Lisa) Villwock, Sue (Ben) Anderson, Cyndi (Mark) Chamberlain, Sonny (Patsy) Villwock, Terry (Debbie) Villwock, Tim (Carol) Villwock, and Molly Schwarzenberger. Also survived by sister-in-law, Linda, many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friend of Nadine Brier, Marlos Ehlert and Edith Baumann. Dear friend of Sandy Ermis, Julia Holtz and many others. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ardis Villwock, her brother Dennis, sister Barbara and many dear friends.
She was married to the love of her life DJ until he proceeded her in death in 1999. Family was very important to her. She was deeply committed to the Muskego Moose lodge where she was a active member since 1978, holding top positions and serving on numerous committees. She was always the first to volunteer for anything that needed to be done. She was a long time avid bowler, fierce card player, loved going to the horse races and in her later years enjoyed playing shuffleboard. She retired from Linden Grove in Mukwonago as an assistant activities director.
Colleen was loved by everyone she met for her sense of humor, easy going spirit and the ability to always see her glass half full even in the most challenging of situations.
We are very thankful for the amazing care and love shown from everyone at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Visitation at KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME 12401 W. NATIONAL AVE. THURSDAY January 23 from 5 to 6:45 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM. Additional Visitation FRIDAY, January 24 at ST. LEONARD CATHOLIC CHURCH W173 S 7743 WESTWOOD DR. MUSKEGO from 10 AM until time of Mass at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Moose Heart or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020