Colleen Jean Weiler
1931 - 2020
Colleen Jean Weiler

(Nee Boeselager) Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 of congestive heart failure, at Seasons Hospice in Milwaukee, WI. Colleen was born on October 17, 1931 to the late Raymond and Jean (Mohorko) Boeselager in Brooklyn, NY. They soon moved to Milwaukee, where Colleen graduated from Messmer High School in 1949. It was there she met Edgar Weiler, whom she married on October 28, 1950, and enjoyed life with for more than 69 years.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Jean, and her infant daughter, Christine. She is survived by her husband, Edgar, and children Lorin (Dayla), Greg (Colleen), Kristin Knackert, Lynn (Joe) Piquett, and Vicki Keller. She is also survived by her brothers Gerald (Gladys) and Jerome (Nancy) Boeselager and sister Marjorie Albanese, as well as 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A private memorial mass was held on June 20, 2020 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church of Brookfield, followed by interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Menomonee Falls.

Please visit our website for complete notice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
