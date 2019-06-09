|
|
Leinss, Colleen P. (Nee O'Brien) Entered Eternal Life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 82 years, reuniting with her loving and devoted husband James and her precious daughter Denise. Dear sister of Tim (Mabel) O'Brien. Sister-in-law of Shirley (the late Ray) Leinss and Michael (Debbie) Leinss. Also survived by her extended family Rosemary (the late Francis) Pabich, Sue (Dan) Kinard, Dan (Kathy) Pabich, Peggy (Rob) Youngblood, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and dear and special friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM with a Celebration of Colleen's life at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Denise M. Leinss Breast Cancer Research Fund at the Medical College of Wisconsin, 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI. 53226.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019