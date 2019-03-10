|
Lis, Sr. Columba Krystyna, O.P. Sr. Columba was born on November 6, 1927 in Poland. In 1949 she traveled to the U.S. to join the American Province of Polish Dominican Sisters in Justice, IL. She was a graduate of Rosary College, later Dominican University in River Forest, IL. She worked in Justice, IL and in Know, IN, serving the elderly and children. In 1960 she was sent to Milwaukee, where she worked as a nurse, a food service supervisor, and, from 1966 to 2006, a nursing home administrator of St. Ann Rest Home. She also served her religious community as a superior of Milwaukee house and a Provincial Superior of the American Province. Visitation for Sister Columba will be held at St. Ann Rest Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 7 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019