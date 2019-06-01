|
|
With sadness for her passing, but thankfulness for a life well-lived, the family of Connie Arnosti would like to share news of her death on December 6th, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland. Constance Fish was born in New York City, oldest daughter of Mildred (Stern) Fish and Robert Fish on August 10th, 1928. Her younger siblings were her sister Joan and brother Robert. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona when Connie was in high school, and she chose to attend Stanford University, where she obtained her degree in education. An encounter with the Rev. G. Arthur Casaday, an outspoken voice for social justice of First Congregational in Palo Alto led to her connection with this denomination. She married fellow classmate Anton E. Arnosti, and taught elementary school in California. The family, now including their first daughter, moved frequently along the west coast, following Andy's civil engineering projects, until they settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where their children, Nancy, Donald, David, and Carol grew up.
With four children only seven years apart, Connie devoted herself to their upbringing. She was a leader in Girl Scouts, and enjoyed canoeing, bicycling, gardening and nature. Her affiliation with the Whitefish Bay Garden Club led to work with founding the Riveredge Nature Center on the Milwaukee River, and she served as first editor for their newsletter. The young Arnosti family was active at North Shore Congregational Church. Later, as Connie's interest in the Beyond War movement of the 1980s deepened, she joined the Milwaukee Friends Meeting (Quakers), where she was an active member for the rest of her time in Milwaukee. Later on, when asked when she became Quaker, she replied that she had always been one, but only realized this as an adult.
The initial family visit to Switzerland in 1976 was transformative; she began learning German and French, achieving proficiency in the first, and established the Swiss Touring branch of Andy's Northwestern Brewers Supply Co. Inc. business. In this endeavor, Connie teamed up with Andy's cousin Tony in Basel to advertise and arrange vacation rentals throughout Switzerland, tailored to North American clients. Later, Andy and Connie made a habit of spending the winter months in Basel, enjoying its culture, convenient transportation, and proximity to family. After Andy's passing in 2002, Connie connected with the Quaker community in Basel through Ursula Schuppli, becoming an active and beloved member of this community for the rest of her life.
Throughout her life, Connie engaged her talents and time in her community, touching the lives of many people. She was a creative and caring spouse who enabled Andy to overcome the limitations of multiple sclerosis and continue to experience the wider world, including visits from their grandchildren and extended trips to Basel. Connie always looked to the future, and enjoyed sharing Quaker perspectives on the world with her family, including eventually ten grandchildren, and many friends. Her death leaves a gap in our family, one that is filled by fond memories of her life. A memorial service commemorating her life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 1 p.m. at the Riveredge Nature Center's new Sugarbush House in Newburg, Wisconsin. Friends are welcome to join us for an hour of reflection, followed by light refreshments. Donations in Connie's name may be made to the American Friends Service Committee or to the Milwaukee Friends Meeting.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 1, 2019