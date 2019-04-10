Services
Connie Benner Notice
Benner, Connie (Nee Aranda) entered into Eternal Life on April 5, 2019. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Robert. She is survived by her loving family which includes the Aranda family, Arandas family, Ruiz family, Gloria (Mark Bzdel) Cantu, Hecker family, Popovich family, Fleischer family, Margaret Benner (sister-in-law), and Armin (Christine) Palacios. Further survived by friends and neighbors. Connie was a devoted wife to Robert. She had a simple fulfilled life needs; her passion together with Robert, and sewing. She was an avid and talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing for her family. Memorial service will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00AM at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home. Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:30AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Connie's name are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
