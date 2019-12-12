Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
9520 W. Forest Home Ave
Hales Corners, WI
Connie D'Amato Notice
Connie D'Amato

Sussex - Entered eternal life unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving mother of Kyle (Elias) Colorez. Beloved sister of Vince (Shannon) and Josephine D'Amato. Proud aunt of Martina. Cherished niece of Rosa (Antonino) LoPiparo and Connie Sanfelippo. Special cousin of Joe, Peter, Maria, Vincenza and many other loving cousins, including those in Sicily. Also survived by her former husband Michael Gagnon and his family. She will be fondly remembered by her co-workers, friends and customers at Pick 'n Save. Preceded in death by her beloved parents Lorenzo and "Tina" D'Amato and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation Saturday, December 14 at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners from 10:00 to 11:45 AM, with Memorial Service at 12 Noon.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019
