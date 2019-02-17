|
|
Tamcsin, Connie E. Mrs. Constance "Connie" E. Tamcsin (Malone) died in Mequon, WI on February 3, 2019 at the age of 80. Connie is survived by her husband Dennis Tamcsin and their children. Catholic funeral mass was held on Saturday February 9, 2019 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, Mequon. The Tamcsin family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Froedtert Hospital and the Lawlis Family Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019