Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Tamcsin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie E. Tamcsin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Connie E. Tamcsin Notice
Tamcsin, Connie E. Mrs. Constance "Connie" E. Tamcsin (Malone) died in Mequon, WI on February 3, 2019 at the age of 80. Connie is survived by her husband Dennis Tamcsin and their children. Catholic funeral mass was held on Saturday February 9, 2019 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, Mequon. The Tamcsin family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Froedtert Hospital and the Lawlis Family Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.