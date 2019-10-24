Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Lesnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Jo Lesnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Jo Lesnik Notice
Connie Jo Lesnik

Wind Lake - (nee Dehler) found her peace on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Age 71. Loving mother of Spencer Lee Lavallee. Proud grandma of Madelyn Elise Lavallee and Mason Spencer Lavallee. Dear sister of Debbie (Rev. Roy) Tellier, Brenda (Keith) Hantz, and Judy (Gary) Springer. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Paul Jerome Lesnik. Her parents Glenn William Dehler and Clara Charlotte Alford.

Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, October 27, 2019, 10AM - 1PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline