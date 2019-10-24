|
Connie Jo Lesnik
Wind Lake - (nee Dehler) found her peace on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Age 71. Loving mother of Spencer Lee Lavallee. Proud grandma of Madelyn Elise Lavallee and Mason Spencer Lavallee. Dear sister of Debbie (Rev. Roy) Tellier, Brenda (Keith) Hantz, and Judy (Gary) Springer. Also loved by many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Paul Jerome Lesnik. Her parents Glenn William Dehler and Clara Charlotte Alford.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Sunday, October 27, 2019, 10AM - 1PM. Funeral Service at 1 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019