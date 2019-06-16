|
Spooner, Connie Lee Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 12, 2019 at the age of 56. Preceded in death by her mother Ethel and sister Agana. Survived by her father, and siblings Dan (Ann), Karen (Terry), J.W., Barbara (Matthew), Mary, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 18th, from 5-8pm with a time of sharing at 8pm. Another visitation will be held at Holy Assumption Church (1525 S. 71st. St. West Allis) on Wednesday, June 19, starting at 9am with a Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 10am. Burial to immediately follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Connie's niece Sarah invites you to wear colorful attire to honor her joyful spirit!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019