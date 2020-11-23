Connie Lola AlstonMilwaukee - Passed away on November 21st, 2020, at the age of 56. Beloved wife of Ronnie Alston for 26 years. Dear sister of Laura (Jeff) Clark, Ruby Wenzel, and Rita (Hans) Merkel. She is also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th from 3pm to 7pm at Witkowiak Funeral Home (529 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204).If you have tested positive for COVID-19, or are feeling under the weather, please stay home and extend your condolences via card or phone call.