Connie Lola Alston
Connie Lola Alston

Milwaukee - Passed away on November 21st, 2020, at the age of 56. Beloved wife of Ronnie Alston for 26 years. Dear sister of Laura (Jeff) Clark, Ruby Wenzel, and Rita (Hans) Merkel. She is also loved by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27th from 3pm to 7pm at Witkowiak Funeral Home (529 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204).

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, or are feeling under the weather, please stay home and extend your condolences via card or phone call.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
